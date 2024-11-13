Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Prothena Stock Up 2.4 %

Prothena stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,591. Prothena has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $956.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.