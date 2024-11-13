ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $22.09. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 7,946,747 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 158,175 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

