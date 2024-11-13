PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 5472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.05% of PropertyGuru Group worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

