ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Zacks reports.

ProKidney Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 159,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.11. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProKidney news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares in the company, valued at $258,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

