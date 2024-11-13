Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,250 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. makes up 0.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $209,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $260.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.