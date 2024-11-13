Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.86. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

