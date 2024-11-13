Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,116 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJH opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

