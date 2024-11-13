Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,276,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average of $194.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.