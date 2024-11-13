Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 179.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 81,690 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $161.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.