Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,451 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 11,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 998,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GS opened at $592.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.53 and a 52 week high of $607.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.63.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.