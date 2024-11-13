Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

