Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 662 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 219.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

