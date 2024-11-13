Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $81.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

