Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Up 450.0% in October

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Prenetics Global Trading Down 2.0 %
PRENW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Prenetics Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prenetics Global
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.