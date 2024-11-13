Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director Richard A. Sandberg Sells 2,000 Shares

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 2,000 shares of Precipio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $12,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,777. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Precipio Price Performance

Shares of PRPO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Precipio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

