Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €33.83 ($35.99) and last traded at €34.39 ($36.59), with a volume of 2999350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €36.65 ($38.99).
Porsche Automobil Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
