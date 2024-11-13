Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 39.7% in October

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNYW stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.