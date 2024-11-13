Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 39.7% in October

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the October 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Shares of PSNYW stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
