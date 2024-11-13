Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 954,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Polaris has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. RWWM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 192.3% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 171,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

