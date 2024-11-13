Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$13.14. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.14, with a volume of 33,991 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$323.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

