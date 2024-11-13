Piper Sandler Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $58.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 223,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
