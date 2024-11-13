Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.10.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $128,836.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,285,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,487,183.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,058 shares of company stock valued at $744,811.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

