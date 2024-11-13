Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PHD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
