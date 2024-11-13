Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

