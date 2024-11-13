Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

