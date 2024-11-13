Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 224,280 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

