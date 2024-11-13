Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $77,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Read Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.