Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $312.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $243.52 and a 1 year high of $315.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

