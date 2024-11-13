Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.09% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $24,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0307 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

