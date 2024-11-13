Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 6,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $599.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $575.85 and a 200-day moving average of $554.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $440.41 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $517.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
