PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,903.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198,948 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

PDI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 1,484,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,634. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

