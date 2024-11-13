PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.30 and last traded at $73.56. Approximately 615,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 385,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.