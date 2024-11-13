Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 141.8% in October

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 23,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,851. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by $0.97.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.