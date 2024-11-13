Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform Rating

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

PECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

