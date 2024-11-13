Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 556,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after buying an additional 50,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

PSX opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

