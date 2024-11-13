Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,197. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

