Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 426436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.5154 dividend. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

