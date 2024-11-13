PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDFS

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,674,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 728,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.