Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $601.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $443.16 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

