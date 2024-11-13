Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $85.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

