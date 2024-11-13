Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $398.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $279.81 and a twelve month high of $399.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

