Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $325,000.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

