Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $109.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

