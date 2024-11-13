Patron Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %
JNJ stock opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average of $155.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
See Also
