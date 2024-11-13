Parthenon LLC Sells 75 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Cfra set a $389.00 price objective on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,886. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $256.63 and a 12-month high of $393.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.17 and its 200 day moving average is $329.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.