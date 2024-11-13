Parthenon LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 658,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53,526 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 130,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $5,289,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,029,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,628,000 after acquiring an additional 153,573 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 7,115,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,584,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.