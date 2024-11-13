Parthenon LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parthenon LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. 202,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.75 and a 12-month high of $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

