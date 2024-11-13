Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.07.

PH opened at $699.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.60 and its 200-day moving average is $572.14. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $415.97 and a 52-week high of $711.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

