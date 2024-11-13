Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,694 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,573,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 152,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.54. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.