Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $771,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Sensata Technologies makes up 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

