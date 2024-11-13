Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Paragon 28’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Paragon 28 updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 35.9 %

Paragon 28 stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 634,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.01. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

