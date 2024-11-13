Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ING Groep by 51.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 203,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 172.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 1.9 %

ING opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.52. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ING. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.